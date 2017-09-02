A new motorcycle show is coming to SLO County

Paso Robles is revving up for a massive new motorcycle show this month.
Mid-State Moto Mania makes its debut Sept. 9 at the Paso Robles Event Center, home to the California Mid-State Fair.
The all-day Moto Mania event features professional and amateur riders competing in a total of 40 motorcycle races. Also in store are food, drinks, a live band and a vintage motorcycle show featuring hundreds of flat trackers, race bikes, dirt bikes and custom-built street bikes.
Mid-State Moto Mania isn’t the only motorcycle-themed event coming to the Central Coast in September.
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride cruises through San Luis Obispo and the South County on Sept. 24. Men and women dressed in their Sunday best — think tweed suits, silk vests, monocles and mustaches — will hop on classic-style motorcycles and scooters for a classy spin through the countryside.
The ride kicks off at BlackHorse Espresso & Bakery in downtown San Luis Obispo and concludes at a home in Arroyo Grande with a barbecue, motorcycle show and ceremony awarding prizes for best outfits, handlebar mustaches and bikes.
Although it’s free to participate in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, donations are encouraged. Last year, more than 56,000 ride participants in 90 countries raised more than $3.6 million for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health programs in partnership with the Movember Foundation.
Admission to Mid-State Moto Mania costs $15, or $10 for children 6 to 11; kids 5 and under are free. Pit passes cost $25.
Details about the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride are available at www.gentlemansride.com. For information about Mid-State Moto Mania, call 805-440-4839 or 805-441-3392, or visit midstatemotomania.com.
