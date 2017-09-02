A new motorcycle show is coming to SLO County

SLO Rep opens new season with 'The All Night Strut!'

A behind-the-scenes look at the final rehearsals for "The All Night Strut!" — a musical revue that opens Aug. 25, 2017, and plays through Sept. 27, 2017. It’s the first main-stage show produced by the former SLO Little Theatre since it changed its name to the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre.