6 cool ways to beat the heat in SLO County

Has summer outstayed its welcome?

With a record-breaking heat wave scorching the Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County residents are feeling flushed, flustered and more than a little sweaty.

Triple-digit temperatures are expected to linger in the North County through Labor Day, which means more sizzling days and balmy nights.

Here are six ways to beat the heat in San Luis Obispo County.

Make a splash

Take the plunge at your local public swimming pool, experience the splash pad at Heilmann Regional Park in Atascadero or go slipping and sliding at The Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles and Mustang Waterpark at Arroyo Grande’s Lopez Lake Recreation Area. The Ravine will be open three more days this weekend before closing for the season. Mustang Waterpark is open weekends through Oct. 1.

Get the scoop

There’s nothing like a sweet treat to soothe overheated taste buds. Whether it’s a cup of locally crafted ice cream from Harmony Valley Creamery’s scoop truck, a waffle cone at Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, or an ice cream sandwich at Batch in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, you’re sure to find the frozen dessert of your dreams.

Enjoy a scoop at Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab in the Village of Arroyo Grande.

Go to the movies

Enjoy this summer’s biggest blockbusters while slurping soda in an air-conditioned multi-plex. Premium seating and massive screens are in store at Downtown Centre Cinemas in San Luis Obispo, Galaxy Colony Square Theatres in Atascadero and Park Cinemas in Paso Robles. For a more intimate experience, catch a flick at the Bay Theatre in Morro Bay, Fair Oaks Theatre in Arroyo Grande or the Palm Theatre in San Luis Obispo.

Gal Gadot stars as the title superhero in "Wonder Woman," one of the summer's biggest hits.

Space out

Atascadero’s Summer Movies in the Gardens series concludes Saturday night with a free outdoor screening of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” at the Sunken Gardens. Dress up as your favorite “Star Wars” character and compete for a special prize. (Alternately, you can watch “Wonder Woman” in the comfort of your own car under the stars at Sunset Drive-In in San Luis Obispo.)

Atascadero's Movies in the Gardens series concludes Saturday with a free outdoor screening of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Wine down

From relaxing tasting rooms to shaded outdoor patios, wine country offers plenty of places to chill out. Searching for something more thrilling? Climb aboard a vintage Jeep and feel the wind whipping your hair as you bump along the backroads of Steinbeck Vineyards & Winery in Paso Robles and Villa San-Juliette Vineyard & Winery in San Miguel.

Hit the beach

Cool off with a trip to the coast — we recommend heading south to Avila Beach, Oceano and Pismo Beach, or north to Morro Bay and San Simeon — where mild weather and chilly ocean waves await.