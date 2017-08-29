Coldplay couldn’t play Houston because of Harvey, so they wrote the city a song

More Videos 4:33 Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them Pause 0:37 Dive team aids in missing swimmer search 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:26 Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 2:46 Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate 1:31 Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 0:39 CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning 0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show After they were forced to postpone their August 25 Houston show due to the severe weather conditions, Coldplay put their free time to good use by penning a song dedicated to the city, which has been badly hit by Tropical Storm Harvey. The British rockers debuted the song at their Miami show on August 28. After they were forced to postpone their August 25 Houston show due to the severe weather conditions, Coldplay put their free time to good use by penning a song dedicated to the city, which has been badly hit by Tropical Storm Harvey. The British rockers debuted the song at their Miami show on August 28. Twitter/andreitaa_x3 via Storyful

