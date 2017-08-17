Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon return to ‘Weekend Update’ to rip Trump, talk Charlottesville

For Thursday’s episode of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update: Summer Edition,” NBC pulled out all the stops, persuading three former “Weekend Update” hosts to guest star and make fun of President Donald Trump.
Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, who both currently host late-night TV shows on NBC, cameoed as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, respectively, in response to Trump’s argument that removing monuments to Confederate generals like Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson would lead to the removal of statues of the two presidents and founding fathers.
Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017
...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017
Then, Tina Fey, a graduate of the University of Virginia, came on to discuss the recent violent protests by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, where the school is located. Wearing a Virginia sweater, Fey proceeded to stress-eat a sheet cake, joking that “Sheetcaking is a grassroots movement” and that “most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election.”
Fey also made several pointed jokes towards Trump and conservative and right-wing politicians, asking, “Who drove the car into the crowd, Hillary's emails?”
At one point, while mocking House Speaker Paul Ryan over his lack of condemnation of Trump for blaming “many sides” for the violence in Charlottesville, Fey referred to Ryan as a “p---y.”
Take it from Tina Fey and get yourself a sheet cake. #WeekendUpdate pic.twitter.com/dsEm1VYQol— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 18, 2017
Fey immediately began trending on Twitter after the segment.
