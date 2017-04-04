Check out this year’s concert line-up for Atascadero’s summer concert series

Eight local bands will featured at the 2017 Atascadero Saturday in the Park Summer Concert Series, organizers announced this week.
The musical groups will play each Saturday – except for June 24 because of the Atascadero Wine Festival – at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand. The concerts are free and will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Check out the schedule here:
June 18: The Royal Garden Swing Orchestra
July 1: The Jammies
July 8: Stellar the Band
July 15: Soundhouse
July 22: The Brass Factory
July 29: Martin Paris Band
Aug. 5: Truth About Seafood
Aug. 12: The JD Project
