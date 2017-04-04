Entertainment

April 4, 2017 2:50 PM

Check out this year’s concert line-up for Atascadero’s summer concert series

By Megan Henney

mhenney@thetribunenews.com

Eight local bands will featured at the 2017 Atascadero Saturday in the Park Summer Concert Series, organizers announced this week.

The musical groups will play each Saturday – except for June 24 because of the Atascadero Wine Festival – at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand. The concerts are free and will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Check out the schedule here:

June 18: The Royal Garden Swing Orchestra

July 1: The Jammies

July 8: Stellar the Band

July 15: Soundhouse

July 22: The Brass Factory

July 29: Martin Paris Band

Aug. 5: Truth About Seafood

Aug. 12: The JD Project

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Entertainment Videos