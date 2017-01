A look at "The Price is Right Live!" stage show

Modeled after the popular CBS game show “The Price Is Right,” “The Price Is Right Live!” stage show invites audience members to “Come on down!” to play classic games such as Plinko and The Big Wheel for prizes including cash, appliances, vacations and cars. It comes to the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.