Check out 'Auld Lang Syne' by Prince, Mariah Carey, Aretha, The Muppets and more

2:02 SLO County shelter pup Sugar Bear has wheels to get around. Watch her go. Pause

0:29 Workers replace bell tower on 115-year-old schoolhouse in Arroyo Grande

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

0:28 Atascadero's Elijah Cooks turns Lompoc game into dunk contest

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made