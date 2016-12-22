Take a look at South County's holiday decorations, from Nipomo to Shell Beach

History Center of San Luis Obispo director Eva Ulz talks about a dress from the exhibit "The Way We Wore." The dress was worn by Ella Steele Brooks, daughter of a U.S. Senator who married Benjamin Brooks, the longest-serving editor of the Tribune. She wore the dress to James A. Garfield's presidential inauguration.
Now in its eighth year, the Cambria Scarecrow Festival features more than 500 colorful, often kooky scarecrows on display for the month of October. Retired teacher Christine “Chris” Fischer talks about the inspiration and construction process behind her scarecrows.
It's the 14th year of the Central Coast Follies, which features a cast of energetic performers ages 50 and up singing and dancing to everything from time-honored classics to contemporary hits. Here's how it began.