Looking for quality family time? Try playing a board game

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.' Pause

1:11 Hope's Village president has big plans for tiny homes

1:01 Dogs in holiday costume prance down the Avila Beach promenade

0:29 Police investigate body found near Morro Rock

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:38 Jordan Cunningham, winner of 35th District state Assembly race, talks about his goals

1:18 How part of Adelaida Creek is being restored

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother