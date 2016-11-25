Here are 37 events to help you celebrate the holidays in SLO County

Get ready, holiday celebrations and festivities are coming to towns, cities and communities throughout SLO County. Lighting ceremonies, sing-alongs, parades and much more are in store. Santa is even expected to be sighted at some spots.
Keep our list close at hand and find the perfect activities to keep your mood merry all season.
5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Event includes Mrs. Claus lighting holiday lights, music, speeches, candlelight caroling and more. City Park, downtown Paso Robles. Free. 238-4103.
Friday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 23. 5 to 9 p.m. on select nights. Outdoor market in the German-American tradition featuring vendors selling locally made items, along with extensive displays of Christmas lights, Santa’s workshop, food, drinks and music. Parking will not be allowed on neighborhood streets, but transportation will be provided via bus from Coast Union High School and Main Street. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria. $3 to $10, 5 and younger free. 927-6109. www.cambriachristmasmarket.com.
Open daily. Friday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 24. Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo. Classic carousel. Every child who visits Santa will receive a candy cane, toy and coloring book. Cost is $5 to take picture with personal device, $8 for souvenir framed photo or $11 for personal and framed photos. For specific hours, call 541-0286 or visit www.downtownslo.com.
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Avila Beach Promenade, Avila Beach. Suggested donation $5. 627-1997.
Arroyo Grande Christmas Concert and Parade
3 p.m. Nov. 27. Parade begins at Short Street and proceeds to up East Branch to Traffic Way. Tree lighting and live Nativity follows at Harvest Church, 124 W. Branch St. After the lighting and Nativity, there will be a free showing of a holiday-themed movie. Arroyo Grande Village. www.arroyograndevillage.org.
Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. The castle gets all decked out for the holidays with the Assembly Room, Refectory and Morning Room resplendent with colorful decorations. Two 18-foot Christmas trees will highlight the main room, adorned with lights and traditional ornaments as they tower over an array of colorful packages. Garlands, poinsettias and other ornamentation will be featured throughout the three rooms. Reservations are encouraged. Hearst Castle, Highway 1, San Simeon. $12 to $25. 800-444-4445 or http://hearstcastle.org.
Festival of Trees decorated tree auction
6 p.m. Nov. 29. Proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations. Cambria Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. $25. 927-3624.
6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4-12. Ceremony to celebrate the memories of loved ones and friends; includes music, candles and more. Presented by and benefits Hospice of San Luis Obispo County. Mission Plaza. San Luis Obispo. Free. www.hospiceslo.org.
5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1. A night when the businesses thank the locals for their support and show their appreciation. Tree lighting ceremonies, food, cheer and song and photos with Santa. Along Main Street in Cambria. 927-3624.
Pismo Beach Holiday Harmony and tree lighting
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Includes children’s activities, snow, photos with Santa, bounce house, tree lighting and more. Pismo Beach Pier, Pomeroy Avenue, Pismo Beach. Free. 773-7063.
Atascadero holiday lighting ceremony
6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Includes music, tree lighting, appearance by Santa and more. Sunken Gardens 6505 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 470-3360.
7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2. Includes floats, bands, dancers and more. Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo. Free to spectators. 541-0286.
Show and Shine Car and Bike Show
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3. Includes Music, barbecue, vendors and more. Benefits Toys for Tots. Mission Street, San Miguel. Bring an unwrapped toy for entry. 238-6304.
Grover Beach Annual Holiday Parade
10 a.m. Dec. 3. Begins at 16th Street, heads down West Grand Avenue to Ninth Street and ends at Ramona Garden Park, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach. www.grover.org.
Musical Holiday Walk Around Atascadero Lake
5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Includes seasonal music, holiday decorations, cider, food and more. Bring a flashlight and a coat. Free. Atascadero Lake, Highway 41, Atascadero. 550-3147.
1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Santa Claus comes to SLO via the Surfliner. San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum, 1940 Santa Barbara Ave., San Luis Obispo. Children $2, adults $3, children younger than 3 and museum members free. 548-1894.
Paso Robles Christmas Light Parade
7 p.m. Dec. 3. City Park, downtown Paso Robles. Free. 238-4103.
Elegant Christmas in The Village
4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4. Event includes food, music and more. Arroyo Grande Village. Free. www.arroyograndevillage.org.
Cayucos Christmas Tree Lighting
5 p.m. Dec. 4. Ocean Avenue and D Street, Cayucos. Free. 995-1200.
Santa’s Holiday House in Paso Robles
Dec. 4 through 24. Visit Santa and get a photo taken with him. Hours are posted on Holiday House. City Park, 11th and Park streets, downtown Paso Robles. Free. 238-4103.
Grover Beach Holiday Tree Lighting
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Features caroling, appearance by Santa and treats. Grover Beach City Hall, 154 S. Eighth St., Grover Beach. www.grover.org.
5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9. Event includes stroll, music, food, drinks, arts and crafts, and more. Shell Beach Road, Shell Beach. 241-2612.
5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9. Festivities include a huge pile of snow, Santa Claus, entertainment and refreshments. Downtown Atascadero. Free. 470-3360.
Holiday potluck and annual meeting
6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9. Dinner, gifts, carols, pictures with Santa and more. Bring a side dish to share. Avila Beach Civic Association, 191 San Miguel St., Avila Beach. 627-1997.
8:30 a.m. Dec. 10. Includes breakfast, appearance by Santa and crafts. United Church of Christ Congregational, 11245 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. Reservations required; RSVP Dec. 19. 544-1373.
Dec. 10. Includes merchant open house, free horse-drawn carriage rides, children’s activities, carolers, visit from Santa and more. Cayucos. 995-1200.
10 a.m. Dec. 10. Los Osos Valley Road from Fairchild Way to the park at Palisades Avenue. Los Osos. Free. 528-4884.
6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free for spectators. 772-4467.
Paso Robles Vine Street Victorian Showcase
6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10. Music, open houses, Ebenezer Scrooge and more. Between Eighth and 21st streets, Paso Robles. Free. 238-4103.
5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11. Annual fundraiser benefiting Community Center. Includes dessert auction, prizes and dinner. $50. 610-1517.
Miracle on Monterey Street at the Apple Farm
Nov. 12 through Dec. 25. Christmas decorations and activities throughout the month, including visits from Santa Claus. Apple Farm, 2015 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. 544-2040. www.applefarm.com.
7 p.m. Dec. 16. Event features narrator, actors and live animals, carols, hot chocolate and cookies. First Presbyterian Church, 610 S. Main St., Templeton. Free. 434-1921.
Holiday Magic at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17. Watch the animals investigate and tear open homemade packages delivered by Santa and his elves. Hot chocolate and crafts available. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children, children 2 and younger free. 461-5080.
2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 17. Event features Snow Queen and King, Santa and Mrs. Claus, music, storytelling and more, Paso Robles Inn Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St.,, Paso Robles. $8 children, $15 adults. 238-4103.
San Miguel Christmas Lights Parade and Crafts Faire
2 to 9 p.m.; 6 p.m. parade start. Dec. 17. Event features children’s carnival, Santa, chili cook-off, parade and more. Mission Street. San Miguel. 975-6996.
5:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Presented by JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo. Free community party follows after candlelighting ceremony Dec. 6. Lighting ceremonies continue each night outside the Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 426-5465. www.jccslo.com/hannukah.
Carlin Soule’ Memorial Polar Bear Dip
9:30 a.m., dip at noon. Jan. 1. Cayucos Pier. Free. http://cayucoschamber.com.
