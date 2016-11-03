Mila Kunis dared to tell a boss no, and she’s challenging other women to do the same

2:05 Atascadero couple invites music lovers to their home for great concerts Pause

2:00 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

1:18 Los Osos artist uses plastic to make custom guitar pickguards

1:18 Atascadero sculptor creates art from broken glass

1:51 Central Coast Follies dance up a storm for a good cause

2:36 'Bad Boys' screenwriter Doug Richardson to give tips and tricks at Central Coast Writers Conference

4:26 Inga Swearingen - "April Afternoon"

5:08 Inga Swearingen - "Find My Way"

2:01 Watch scenes from PCPA's 'In The Heights'