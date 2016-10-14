6 cheap and easy Halloween costume ideas

Want to hear something scary?
Halloween is right around the corner, and you don’t have a costume.
Don’t be afraid. Here are six cheap, easy Halloween costumes you can put together at the last minute, courtesy of The Tribune.
Zombie Bride
To create this ghoulish look, you’ll need a tattered wedding dress, a torn veil and a beaten-up bouquet. (Dried or fake flowers work well.)
Add dirt, dust, dead leaves and/or fake blood to complete the corpse-like effect.
Finish the look with zombie makeup. (We enlisted San Luis Obispo makeup artist Sarah Harwood of Devil’s in the Details Designs.) We went for spooky rather than shocking but more adventurous zombies can dial up the gore.
Recruit a gruesome groom in a trashed tuxedo or persuade a couple friends to serve as your undead bridesmaids. Alternately, guys can organize a grisly bachelor party.
Scarecrow
Here’s a family-friendly costume that works well for guys and gals. Our silly scarecrow is wearing a straw hat decorated with fake flowers and straw, a long-sleeved plaid shirt, jeans and cowboy boots.
Stuff some straw into your shirt, poking pieces through the wrist and neck openings. (We substituted raffia to reduce the itchiness factor.) Then position a couple of fake crows on your head, shoulders or hands.
Complete your costume with scarecrow makeup; simply “stitch” on a smile and a patch or two.
Cheerleader
You’ll be ready to root for the home team in mere minutes, just like our cheerful cheerleader.
You’ll need a short, pleated skirt, a sleeveless top and sneakers, plus a pair of pom poms. (Construct your own pom poms using plastic bags or a plastic table cloth.)
Finish the look with a perky ponytail and a winning smile.
For another version of this costume, substitute track pants for the skirt and make a megaphone out of poster board.
Pirate
You’ll be ready to sail the high seas in this swashbuckling outfit.
Becoming a buccaneer is as easy as donning a loose, long-sleeved blouse, a vest, a long, full skirt and boots. Tie a scarf or shawl around your waist, or buckle on a wide belt.
For headwear, add a bandanna or pin up the sides of a floppy felt hat to make a tricorn before adding a feather, brooch or other embellishments. Station a stuffed parrot on your shoulder or tuck a fake dagger or sword into your belt for truly piratical appeal.
Male marauders can swap out the skirt and shawl for torn pants or shorts. Hoop earrings and other jewelry are appropriate for both sexes.
Angel and Devil
This costume can be darling or diabolical, depending on your mood.
For a devil costume, start with a red dress, outfit or suit, and add devil horns and red gloves.
Or go angelic with a white dress or suit, a gold belt and sandals. A halo and handmade or store-bought wings complete the heavenly ensemble. (You can make your own halo with a headband, wire and a feather boa.)
The right attitude really sells this costume, whether it’s a saintly smile or a devilish grin. For accessories, carry a Bible or a fake contract complete with quill pen.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
8 more easy-to-make Halloween costumes
G.I. JOE AND JANE: Camouflage clothing, uniforms and more can be found at your local military surplus store. Or go green for the full toy-soldier effect.
CLOWN: Colorful, oversized clothing and exaggerated makeup can be fun. (No creepy clowns, please.)
COWBOY OR COWGIRL: Start with the scarecrow costume and swap your straw hat for a felt or leather cowboy hat. Add a bandanna.
FAIRY: A poofy prom dress, wings and a homemade wand are all you need for this magical outfit.
PRINCESS: Trade the wings and wand for a tiara for a truly regal outfit.
WITCH: Pair your favorite sexy black outfit with a witch’s hat. A broom and cauldron complete the look.
WIZARD: Channel your inner Harry Potter with a graduation robe, button-up shirt, striped necktie and wand.
VAMPIRE: Go goth with an all-black outfit, cape and fake fangs.
Devil’s in the Details Designs
For more information about San Luis Obispo makeup artist Sarah Harwood, visit www.devilsinthedetails.design.
