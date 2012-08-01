Obituary guidelines

When submitting an obituary, the following order is suggested as a guideline, but all submissions are welcomed:
Format
- Personal information: Name, age, city and state of birth (please do not provide the exact date of birth, which increases the chance of identity theft).
- Date and location of death.
- What made them special: Education, military, career, clubs, organizations, church, hobbies, and special interests.
- Survivors: Separate relationship in “levels” rather than “families” — spouse; children (spouse); grandchildren (spouse); siblings; etc.
- Preceded in death by: Optional.
- Service information:
- Viewing (if appropriate) will be from (time) on (day) at (place) in (city, state).
- A (memorial, Mass, service, celebration of life) will be held at (time of day, day of week) at (funeral home, church, park, etc.) in (city, state) with burial at (cemetery name, city).
Donations: Flower and/or memorial donation information.
Obituary Submissions must include a contact name and phone number where we can reach you during the day.
- All submissions will be edited for our format and a proof will be provided for your approval — the obituary will NOT run without your approval and payment.
Deadline for submission is noon, with approval of copy and payment due by 2:00 p.m.
Rates and Fees
- There is an $25 up-front set up fee for ALL obituaries, which pays for publication on Legacy.com. After publication in our paper, friends and acquaintances can go to Legacy.com for 30 days and enter a personal entry in the guestbook of the deceased. (Other options are also available for purchase through Legacy.com).
- $6.35 per line: (A line is about 22 characters.)
Price includes 10 copies of the newspaper (allow 7 to 10 business days for arrival).
Options
- Single photo: $35.00
- (NOTE: Please provide a CLEAR, front shot, with no shadows or sunglasses, but a good contrast to the background, in jpg format, with at least a 300 dpi. Photos will be cropped to highlight just the face)
- Two photos (young and old): $70
- Symbol: $20.00 each (limit two).
Second or subsequent runs will be discounted at 50 percent off. (This would include a second run in The Tribune, The Cambrian, memorial reminder announcement or publication in the Celebrations section).
Deadlines
- Submissions received before noon can be published the next day or any day following.
- Saturday and Sunday obituaries must be received by noon Friday.
- Obits are not published on Mondays.
The Cambrian (published weekly on Thursdays) submissions must be received by noon Monday.
How to submit
Submit obituary and photo via e-mail to obits@thetribunenews.com or fax (text only) to 805-781-7994, or bring to any Tribune office.
Payment
All obituaries MUST be approved and paid for prior to publication. We accept four major credit cards, cash or check to the office (for your security, please do not provide credit card information via e-mail, but call the direct line at 805-781-7834).
Revised 5/1/16
Comments