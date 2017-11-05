Want to skip Black Friday chaos? You can get free passes to these state parks instead

California State Parks and Save the Redwoods have joined together to offer an alternative to the Black Friday shopping madness.
On Nov. 24, more than 40 redwood state parks will take part in the 2017 Redwoods Friday program, according to Save the Redwoods League.
There are thousands of free vehicle day-use passes up for grabs, but they are first come, first served. (Other park fees, such as camping or boat launch fees, are not included.)
The free passes went on sale Nov. 1, and some parks are already sold out.
Here is a list of parks that are participating, showing which were sold out as of 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5:
- Admiral William Standley State Recreation Area SOLD OUT
- Andrew Molera State Park SOLD OUT
- Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve SOLD OUT
- Austin Creek State Recreation Area
- Benbow State Recreation Area
- Big Basin Redwoods State Park SOLD OUT
- Bothe-Napa Valley State Park
- Butano State Park
- Calaveras Big Trees State Park
- Castle Rock State Park SOLD OUT
- Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park
- Fort Humboldt State Historic Park
- Fort Ross State Historic Park
- Garrapata State Park
- Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park
- Harry A. Merlo State Recreation Area
- Hendy Woods State Park
- Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park
- Humboldt Lagoons State Park
- Humboldt Redwoods State Park
- Jack London State Historic Park
- Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park
- John B. Dewitt Redwoods State Natural Reserve
- Jug Handle State Natural Reserve SOLD OUT
- Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park SOLD OUT
- Kruse Rhododendron State Natural Reserve
- Mailliard Redwoods State Natural Reserve SOLD OUT
- Mendocino Headlands State Park
- Mendocino Woodlands State Park
- Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve SOLD OUT
- Mount Tamalpais State Park
- Navarro River Redwoods State Park
- Patrick’s Point State Park
- Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park SOLD OUT
- Portola Redwoods State Park SOLD OUT
- Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park
- Richardson Grove State Park
- Russian Gulch State Park
- Salt Point State Park
- Samuel P. Taylor State Park
- Smithe Redwoods State Natural Reserve
- Sonoma Coast State Park SOLD OUT
- Standish-Hickey State Recreation Area
- The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park SOLD OUT
- Van Damme State Park
- Wilder Ranch State Park
To get passes, click here.
