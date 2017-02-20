Don Pedro spillway water flows over road

Water from the opened Don Pedro spillway flows over Bonds Flat Road in La Grange, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.
Tuolumne County Sheriff

Local

Students evacuate Fremont Hall at Cal Poly after storms

Cal Poly evacuated students living in the Fremont Hall dormitory after the hillside behind the building became destabilized on Saturday, February 18, 2017, after several days of storms. School officials feat that two large eucalyptus trees could fall onto the building.

Local

Flooding, storm damage in Morro Bay

The large storm on Friday, February 17, 2017, hit Morro Bay with heavy rains and high winds. Morro Bay State Park was closed early in the day, and many roads were flooded or blocked by trees. Here's a look at the storm damage.

Editor's Choice Videos