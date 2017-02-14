Oroville Dam evacuees told they can return home

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:42 History of SLO's Motel Inn, the world's first motel Pause 3:58 Sweet Baby James Musical Tribute reveals local singer's uncanny resemblance to James Taylor 1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? 1:40 Peace Officers' Memorial Service honors 11 fallen officers 0:50 Protest at SLO High after anti-gay letter published in school newspaper 0:37 Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting 5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it 1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery 1:25 SLO airport's new terminal will have a better security checkpoint — but will it be fast enough? 2:25 National Police Week 2017 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Oroville residents returning to their home say they're happy the evacuation order was lifted, but understand why it was imposed. Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee

Oroville residents returning to their home say they're happy the evacuation order was lifted, but understand why it was imposed. Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee